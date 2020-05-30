Are you ready for a mini makeover?

So, after months of adhering to strict quarantine standards, by now, you've probably spent more time in your home than you have in years. This has probably given you time to peruse every nook and cranny of your home and find the flaws and shortcomings your home may have. So, here are some tips for a quick mini makeover that will make you happier with your abode. With a few simple tweaks, you'll be in love with your home all over again.
An immediate way to enhance your living rooms or main rooms of your home is to add or remove some of the furniture in it. If your room seems cluttered, take a piece away and shuffle the rest of the furnishings. If you have an empty corner, try adding an occasional chair and side table. This will give you more seating and allow for easier conversation. Some homeowners, myself included, design their rooms to look like showrooms; why not make them look like they are lived in? Add a stack of magazines, a beautiful plant, like an orchid, and a photo or two of your family. After all, this is your home.
Bedrooms should be the ultimate in relaxation and should promote sleep. The first step is to clear off the top of your nigh stands. Clutter will keep you from resting and actually can fuel anxiety. Make sure you have the adequate source of lighting for reading next to your bed. You can also add a book or something to read, should insomnia strike, and some small box for jewelry or a vase for a flower arrangement. Change out your bed linens with a great new pattern or soft color, and voila, your bedroom feels fresh.
Creating and oasis in your bathroom is easy, and it starts with some elbow grease. Your makeover should include a deep cleaning of every surface, including tile grout, and polishing of all plumbing fixtures. This is an area where matchy-matchy is good. If you have space for storage bins, keep them all the same style and all the same color. Even if it sounds a bit boring, keep all towels the same color. I prefer white, but any pale shade will do. Think of a spa; much of the decor is based on uniformity, as it promotes serenity.
Finally, the hub of most homes, the kitchen. This room is trickier because of all the fixed equipment and cabinetry, but you can start by changing the hardware of your cabinets. This instantly changes the look of your cabinets. For those with a bit of bravado, you can go with something that is counterpoint to the design of the cabinets -- for example, a clean shaker-style door with an antique glass knob with a nod to a vintage style. If you have plenty of upper cabinets, remove the upper doors to a section, and paint the back of the cabinet in a bold color or wallpaper it with a beautiful pattern. This can serve as a place to put your favorite serving pieces or plates.
Small interventions can have a big impact in your home. Here's a toast to the mini makeover!
Joseph Pubillones is the owner of Joseph Pubillones Interiors, an award-winning interior design firm based in Palm Beach, Florida.
