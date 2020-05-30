Are you ready for a mini makeover?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

So, after months of adhering to strict quarantine standards, by now, you've probably spent more time in your home than you have in years. This has probably given you time to peruse every nook and cranny of your home and find the flaws and shortcomings your home may have. So, here are some tips for a quick mini makeover that will make you happier with your abode. With a few simple tweaks, you'll be in love with your home all over again.

An immediate way to enhance your living rooms or main rooms of your home is to add or remove some of the furniture in it. If your room seems cluttered, take a piece away and shuffle the rest of the furnishings. If you have an empty corner, try adding an occasional chair and side table. This will give you more seating and allow for easier conversation. Some homeowners, myself included, design their rooms to look like showrooms; why not make them look like they are lived in? Add a stack of magazines, a beautiful plant, like an orchid, and a photo or two of your family. After all, this is your home.