Are you using your fireplace correctly? Here are some safety tips to follow this winter

MODESTO, Calif. — Fireplaces might be an aesthetic, a comfort or a necessity for people during the winter months. Whatever their purpose, they should be used with care, and the Modesto Fire Department already has seen a few fires that could have been prevented.

On Dec. 20, the Fire Department was called to the 5100 block of Countryvale Drive in Salida because smoke was seen coming from the attic of a home. Battalion Chief Ed Bartley said the residents had a fire going in a decorative fireplace for a prolonged period of time. This caused heat to build up in the aluminum insulated chimney so it burned through the flue.

The residents have a metal chimney, not stone or hardened casing as can be found in wood-burning stoves, so keeping fires lit for long periods of time is not recommended, Bartley said. Determining how long a fire should stay lit depends on many factors, like the design, age and maintenance of the fireplace, he said.

"Sometimes depends on the wood you're burning — Duraflame is fine because they have elements that clean while burning. Oak burns hotter, things like that," Bartley said. "If you're adhering to the burn days, you're probably not going to have an issue."

On Christmas Day, a house fire was reported on the 2000 block of Landing Court in northeast Modesto. The Fire Department said in an incident summary that smoke was the main issue, but no fire extended into the attic or got caught in the chimney flue.

Here's what you're expected to be aware of when using your fireplace this year:

What kind of fireplace do I have?

You most likely have a traditional brick fireplace or a zero-clearance fireplace, said Deputy Chief Darin Jesberg.

Traditional fireplaces are safer for open burning with wood, he said. These usually have stone chimneys.

Zero-clearance fireplaces are newer, dating back to the 1980s and 90s, and are made only for small fires and do not absorb a lot of heat. The chimneys on these models tend to be aluminum or metal and used for aesthetic purposes.

"So a lot of times what happens is people build fires in the zero-clearance type fireplaces, and over time they'll get charring on the chimney flue that goes up through a wooden box chimney, " Jesberg said. Fireplace fires can be caused when the newer models aren't maintained and residents continue to burn big, hot fires.

How do I clean my fireplace?

Based on your use, make sure you maintain the fireplace area by removing the ashes and periodically disposing of them appropriately, making sure that they're fully out, Jesberg said. If needed, add water to the bucket to cool them down completely.

National Fire Protection Agency recommends keeping the ashes in a tightly covered metal container at least 10 feet away from your home.

If you have no experience cleaning or maintaining a fireplace, don't try to do it yourself. Call a professional chimney sweep company, Jesberg said.

Chimney cleaning companies should be certified by the Chimney Safety Institute of America. The CSIA website, www.csia.org, has a list of frequently asked questions for homeowners with fireplaces.

It recommends that all masonry fireplaces be swept when they reach 1/8-inch of sooty buildup, and sooner if there is any glaze (creosote) present in the system. This is considered by fire safety experts to be enough buildup to cause a chimney fire capable of damaging the chimney or spreading to the home."

For newer fireplaces, the CSIA says, "Factory-built fireplaces should be swept when any appreciable buildup occurs. The logic here is that the deposit is quite acidic and can shorten the life of the fireplace by corroding the different components of the prefab system."

What if I don't have professional maintenance?

Some zero-clearance fireplaces will have a metal flue that goes through basically a wooden box void, which is like a fake chimney, Jesberg said. Both new and traditional models can develop cracks over time from use in the stone or metal chimney.

Both models have a flue, a space or void in the chimney. Masonry or metal flues can develop cracks over time, Jesberg said.

"The cracks are made as the hot gases and smoke go up through the chimney, which typically goes up through your attic, can escape and get into attics and cause a fire," he said. These gases can get superheated in the attic, which makes it easily combustible.

What can I put in my fireplace?

According to the Valley Air Residential Wood Smoke Reduction Program, it is illegal and hazardous to burn:

— Trash

— Magazines

— Newspapers

— Plastics

— Other materials not designed to burn in fireplaces or stoves

Burning any of these materials as kindling puts heavy particulate matter into the air and can increase AQI levels, according to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. It recommends you buy Hot Wood, Duraflame or similar fire starters from the grocery store instead.

"If you're buying a pack of firewood, usually it will come with smaller sticks or packets for fire starters," said Maricela Velaquez, a spokeswoman for the air district.

Oak burns very hot and Duraflame logs can clean chimneys as they burn, Bartley told The Bee.

Jesberg said you should never burn construction materials or old furniture because you don't know what they're treated with.

"They could have paint on them or have been pressure treated. When you burn a two-by-four, for example, it can potentially stick to the walls of the fireplace, flue and chimney and it will build up and create creosote, or buildup on the inside the chimney," he said.

The air district asks that you burn only clean, seasoned and dry wood.

What do I have to do when the fire is lit?

Be sure to use an Underwriters' Laboratories approved covering in front of a fireplace, Jesberg said. Look for coverings made of metal mesh or any other approved devices that will contain embers that pop out from the fireplace.

Don't sit too close if wearing flammable clothing, said Jesberg. Do not hang flammable items from the mantle.

