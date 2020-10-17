Are you washing your sheets enough during the pandemic?

"I think this makes more sense than focusing only on bed linens," Hadley told HuffPo. "This may mean more showers, more hair washing and more changing clothes and washing 'outside clothes' more often, but it will help keep you, your home and your bed clean."

HOW TO WASH BEDDING

When it comes to laundering your bedding during the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says to wash items as directed by the manufacturer, with a few additional precautions.

The federal agency also warns against shaking dirty laundry for fear it could spread the virus.

You should also take care not to "hug" dirty laundry close to your body, per the New York City Department of Health's guidelines for businesses.

When washing, be sure to use the warmest water setting appropriate for the fabric and dry your bedding completely, according to the CDC. Be sure to disinfecting clothes hampers when you've put your last load in the wash.

No washing machine?

Your best bet is to stock up on extra sheets and pillowcases to help you keep your bedding fresh and clean, Wirecutter reported.

WASHING THE BEDDING OF AN ILL PERSON