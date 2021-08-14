Art of Design: Design with books, books, and more books

Bookcases can remedy, architectural shortcomings or mistakes. Bookcases can camouflage an oddly placed door or window and can also give a room symmetry and balance when using a pair of shelves. You can also place a shelf within a nook or corner of a room to maximize your use of space. Keep in mind that bookcases can be any shape. They can be tall and skinny or short and stout. They can line an entire room or just one wall out of your room. Bookcases can also be built around a window or flanking a doorway.

Bookcases are more interesting when filled with more than just books. Bookcases can be mixed in with sculptures and art to create virtual living tableaux. Be both creative and cautious to avoid a cluttered look. Bookcases can also be used to divide a large room into smaller more livable spaces. For depth, you may choose to paint the back of your bookcase or mirror the back wall of your bookcase for some sparkle and to make the room appear larger.

Don't be afraid to hang art or mirrors on top of a bookcase for a layered look. This layering is quite interesting especially in more traditional settings. Books can also help to tame the color of most rooms. Decorating with books needn't be bookish, just let it happen, almost haphazardly. Books make rooms feel special and will always keep your from being bored or uninformed.