Artisan home on Lake Independence has French accent

INDEPENDENCE, Minn. - As the owners of Alma Homes, Kirsten Erickson and Ethan Kindseth have designed and built a lot of houses. But their current home on Lake Independence is the first one they've built for themselves.

"We've remodeled but never built before," said Erickson, who studied architecture and specializes in design.

Building a house from scratch wasn't on their radar, in part because they wanted to stay in Independence and the Orono school district. Erickson said she would only move if they could find a place on the lake. Then a 5-acre lakeshore lot "fell into our lap," she said.

The couple built a modern French country lake home.

"It's very inspired by our travels, especially in Europe," said Erickson of the home, which incorporates vintage doors and windows from French châteaux and boasts tile in one of the five bathrooms that was inspired by the sidewalks of Barcelona.

Their 5,000-square-foot home is "elegant but livable," she said. "It serves our family very well."