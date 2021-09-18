Ask Angi: 4 electrical projects to improve your home

If you think of your home as a body, the electrical system is undoubtedly the beating heart, constantly providing energy through the walls and pumping power into everything from the HVAC system to your toaster.

However, just like many critical systems in your own body, you often don’t even notice everything the electrical system does until something goes wrong! Here are four electrician projects that can improve your home and protect against future disaster. These are complicated tasks, so hire a licensed electrician and listen to their advice about your best options. Costs are a national average drawn from the Angi Cost Guide.

Replace the electrical panel: $1,300-$3,000

The electrical panel manages the link between external power lines and the energy flowing into your house. You may need to replace an old panel because it’s worn out, or upgrade to allow more power in the home. You may need this if your panel is outdated and can’t handle your current needs, or if you make home additions that draw more energy.

If you’re replacing a panel with the same amperage, the cost will remain relatively low. However, if you’re upgrading to a higher amperage, expect to pay more.

Rewire your house: $6,000-$25,000