Ask Angi: 4 tips for preparing your home for severe weather

Local experts and contractors can guide you on other things you can do to protect your home, such as additional roof supports in high-wind areas.

2. Don’t forget the outdoors.

Trees with dead or dying limbs can cause a lot of damage in high winds, so keep those pruned. If you have enough advance warning before a storm, secure loose yard items such as lawn furniture, potted plants and toys. They can easily become flying projectiles.

3. Be ready to shut down home utilities.

If you don’t already know how to shut off the water, electrical and gas supply lines to your home, find out as quickly as you can. Your regular pro can answer this for you if you don’t already know. (Regardless of bad weather, this is good information for any homeowner to know!)

While you’re at it, make sure you know how to operate basic elements of your house while power is out. For instance, electric garage door openers have a manual release lever, but that does you no good if you don’t know where it is.

4. Plan in advance.