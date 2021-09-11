Ask Angi: 5 ways to upgrade your home with technology

3. Ward off vampires

Garlic and silver bullets won’t get rid of the creatures of the night sucking up your home’s lifeblood and cranking up the power bills, but a little preventative action might. Many appliances and devices draw small amounts of energy when they’re plugged in and turned off. Unplug what you can and use wall strips on what you don’t want to unplug on a regular basis. All of these tiny energy uses are small, but they can add up to hundreds of dollars per year.

4. Turn tech into art

In the era of the iPad and flat TVs, many technological tools are works of art in and of themselves, but that doesn’t mean you want it in your sightline at all times. While you’re installing tech, ask your pro about ways to hide it when it’s not being used. For example, you can hide your TV and/or speakers behind a piece of art or inside a piece of furniture when not in use. Or a carpenter can construct a closet storage that hides essential pieces of tech you still need to easily access, such as printers and the Wi-Fi router.

5. Stay secure