Ask Angi: 6 ways to breathe cleaner in your home

Whether your concerns are about pollen and allergens, overall indoor air quality or just breathing a little cleaner, consider these tips to clear the air.

1. Install HVAC upgrades

Ultraviolet lights, humidifiers, dehumidifiers and filters all offer different ways to strip allergens and impurities from your air. These do come at a premium cost, so talk to an HVAC expert about what’s best for you. If you have an older HVAC system, you can improve air quality just by upgrading your equipment to a current energy-efficient model. (And if your system is older than 12 years, you’ll probably need to replace it soon anyway.)

2. Change your habits

You can sharply cut down dust and allergens with a few simple changes to your habits. For instance, get into the habit of taking off your shoes when you come into the house. Around 85% of the dirt that enters your home is tracked in from the outside on shoes! Vacuum your carpet frequently to keep dust mites in the air. Clean your sheets and pillows once a week to get rid of dead skin you shed at night (yuck!).

3. Add houseplants