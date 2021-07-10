Ask Angi: 8 things you can do to get the most out of your air-conditioning

In many parts of the country, summer arrived early with a sweltering vengeance. Prepare for the weeks and months ahead by taking these steps to optimize your air conditioning system. Even small changes add up to potentially significant energy and cost savings. Plus, every bit of efficiency and extra power you can squeeze out of your system adds to your comfort this summer!

1. Change your filters regularly.

This is the single best thing you can do for your system. Replacing filters is like changing the oil in your car; the longer you wait to do it, the more wear and tear you’re adding to your system. A dirty filter makes your system work harder and use more energy. Most manufacturers recommend changing filters at least once every 90 days. Thinner and smaller filters may need to be checked more often. Your system’s guidebook will have details.

2. Get an inspection.

The best time to get your unit inspected and serviced is in spring before it starts running regularly. The second-best time to get it serviced is right now. For about $100, an HVAC technician will inspect your system, check critical components, lubricate it, and identify any problems that might be developing.

3. Make sure your home is optimized for cool air.