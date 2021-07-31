Ask Angi: Are solar panels a good idea for my home?

During a summer of heat domes and high temperatures, it’s easy to let the sun just get on your nerves. But year-round, the sun can benefit you by pumping energy into your house courtesy of solar panels.

A solar energy array will be one of the costliest projects you can add to your home. However, it has gotten less expensive in recent years, thanks to systems getting more efficient and effective.

On average, a new solar system costs about $25,000, with most falling between $17,000 and $32,000. But it also adds value to your home, makes you more energy-independent, and lowers the need for fossil fuels.

However, solar power isn’t just a good idea for the environment — it’s also good news for your utility bills. Experts estimate that you can expect to save about $20,000 over the lifetime of the average solar system, and it could be much higher. The exact amount you save depends on your region, how much sun you get, and the cost of energy where you live.