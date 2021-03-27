Ask Angi: How can I find a reliable pro?

First up, you may have noticed that this column has a new name. Ask Angie’s List is now Ask Angi, because Angie’s List is now Angi! Over the past 25 years, we have grown into much more than a list of referrals, and Angi is now the only end-to-end digital solution able to take care of everything from discovery and scheduling to booking and payment, making caring for your home easier than ever before. From now on, think of Angi as your home for everything home.

Despite all that’s new, one thing will never change: our commitment to making sure you’re as well-informed as possible throughout your whole home care journey. So, let’s look at eight questions to ask when hiring a pro to make sure they take your home as seriously as you do.

1. What are my options?

Be sure to consider offers from multiple pros and understand what adjustments can be made to each before settling on one. Even if you’re in a hurry to finish a project, it’s worth it to take your time to do thorough research on potential pros. The cheapest option may ultimately cost more in damages or repairs, so if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

2. How long have you been in business?