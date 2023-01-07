Ask Angi: How can I keep my fitness resolution?

Those New Year’s resolutions we made are top of mind right now. And some of the most common resolutions include losing weight, working out more or living a healthy lifestyle. If that's your goal this year, you’ll need a plan of attack. Are you going to create a space in your home for working out, or will you purchase a fitness center or gym membership? This decision will impact your new commitment to living with healthy habits, so carefully consider the pros and cons of both options.

Home gym

Ideal for:

People who prefer to exercise alone

Anyone who has the motivation to work out on their own and space to store the equipment

You can spend as much or as little as you want setting up a home gym to your exact specifications. If you’re willing to spend more, you could outfit your space with a commercial treadmill, elliptical trainer, stair stepper machine or stationary bike. A set of dumbbells and resistance bands can complete the setup. Some benefits to this option are being able to work out at any hour of the day, no wait time to use equipment, and having the equipment already personalized to your specifications. Drawbacks include the upfront expense to outfit your home gym and the additional room space needed to create such an area. And because it's part of your home, you can easily be derailed by kids, pets, partner or any of the other everyday distractions that often come up.

Fitness center or gym membership

Ideal for:

Anyone with limited space in their homes and no place to build a gym

People who are out of the house a lot with busy lifestyles

Fitness centers provide a lot of advantages. They offer a broader array of equipment, which allows you to more easily mix up your workouts. And if you're a social person, the energy of the shared experience can help you with motivation.

The downsides include the commitment and motivation involved. Your home gym is a few steps away, but you have to carve out time and travel back and forth to use the fitness center. And if you're not particularly social, working out around other people can be distracting or annoying.

Personal trainers

Many fitness centers offer personal training, either for an additional fee or as part of their package. However, you can also hire a personal trainer to visit your home and help you figure out the best way to use your gear. Even if you only purchase their services for a few coaching sessions, a good trainer can design a workout regimen that balances your available time, personal goals and the types of equipment available. A trainer helps you make the most of what you’ve got, whether it’s a huge home gym or a set of weights and resistance bands. You’d be surprised at how many possible variations can be achieved with the same equipment.

Tweet your home care questions with #AskingAngi and we’ll try to answer them in a future column.

©2022 Ask Angi. Visit at angi.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.