Ask Angi: How can I minimize water damage?

Clean up fast

As bad as water damage can be up front, it’s compounded by mold. When you leave standing water for any length of time, it allows mold to grow — even in places that might not be visibly wet! — and causes additional damage to surfaces. Water does its first round of damage within minutes, but after the first hour it can swell, add unpleasant odors and spread humidity all around the house. After several hours pass, wood and other surfaces can become unsalvageable.

The first thing to do in a leak emergency is shut off the water source. This is an easy one to miss in the course of a disaster! But obviously, if you have a water leak, you need to shut it down as quickly as possible. Find the shutoff valve for the fixture or pipe causing the leak and close it off. If you can’t find or reach it, use the main shutoff valve, which is usually beneath your home or near the water meter.

Do whatever you can to mitigate damage right away. Use tarps and buckets to intercept water. Move furniture away from the water. As soon as the water stops flowing, start removing stagnant water with buckets and towels.