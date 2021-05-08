Ask Angi: How should I open my pool for the summer?

Clean the pool and remove debris as often as possible. (Note: This is a great chore for your teens — just don’t tell them I suggested it!) To clean the pool thoroughly, you’ll need a pool brush, vacuum, pool-cleaning solution (if desired) and a net-skimmer. Don’t forget to scrub the pool’s liner free of algae whenever you begin to see buildup.

Pool covers can help keep leaves and other debris out of the pool, which can cause blockages in the pool’s filter. If the pump seems to lag, it’s likely time to change the filter. Skimmers and returns also need to be kept free of debris and obstructions. Skimmers (as opposed to net-skimmers) pull pool water into the filtration system to be cleaned, and return release filtered water back into the pool once it has passed through the filtration system.

The chemicals in our pools are, of course, essential to our enjoyment and safety. Here’s a rundown of the basics:

Chlorine keeps germs and algae from spreading through water. Pools generally need chlorine levels at about 1.5 parts per million, but they can run between 1.0 ppm to 3.0 ppm. Lots of people, heavy debris or algae, long hours of sunlight, high pool pH and poor filtration or circulation can require more chlorine in the pool.