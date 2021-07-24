Ask Angi: How should I protect my trees in summer?

Summer can be a dangerous time for trees. Although they’ve made it through winter snow and spring rains, summer storms can be sudden and harsh, and the wind and rain pose a serious threat to the trees in your yard.
In particular, a tree that’s already stressed by existing damage is vulnerable. Your best bet against this is a strong defense. Take stock of your trees now and seek out professional help if necessary.
Checking out your trees
Perform a self-inspection for potential danger points:
— Does the tree appear healthy? Are there any obviously damaged areas or leaning branches that don’t look right?
— Is the bark peeling or cracking?
— Are dead branches visible?
— Do any large branches or the trunk display holes, decay or cracks that extend into the wood?
— Has there been recent excavation near the tree? Is the nearby earth stable?
A tree service professional can explain the best possible solution for any of these problems. Staking, bracing, or removing limbs are common approaches to prepare for strong weather. These are tasks requiring specific expertise, so let a pro do this work.
Tree service hiring
Tree service is dangerous work, not only to the employees but also your property. Because of this, it’s a good idea to take great care when hiring. Look for these elements when contracting for tree service:
Proper insurance
Make sure the company has liability insurance and workers’ compensation insurance. Liability insurance protects you if the company damages your home or possessions. Workers’ comp covers any injuries employees sustain on the job. If the company doesn’t have workers’ comp, you could be responsible if anyone gets injured!
State and local licensing
Licensing requirements vary by city and state. Make sure your tree service company holds all the required paperwork to do tree work. Ask for written proof. Any reputable company will be happy to provide it upon request.
Safety procedures
Any job that involves climbing is more dangerous than others, and tree service pros work with heavy branches, chainsaws, and other elements that can bump up that factor even higher. Ask your pro what procedures they use to ensure the safety of both their crew and your property.
Certification
Accreditation is not required to work in tree service. However, it can be a great indicator that a company takes their work seriously and goes the extra mile. Here are two of the most respected accreditations out there.
International Society of Arboriculture
ISA-certified arborists are experienced individuals who have passed an extensive examination covering all aspects of tree care.
Tree Care Industry Association
Accredited companies have at least one ISA-certified arborist on staff, and they are audited for trade-licensing compliance. They’re also evaluated for trained personnel and proper insurance.
Tweet your home care questions with #AskAngi and we’ll try to answer them in a future column.
©2021 Ask Angi. Visit at angi.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.