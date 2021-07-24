Ask Angi: How should I protect my trees in summer?

Tree service is dangerous work, not only to the employees but also your property. Because of this, it’s a good idea to take great care when hiring. Look for these elements when contracting for tree service:

Proper insurance

Make sure the company has liability insurance and workers’ compensation insurance. Liability insurance protects you if the company damages your home or possessions. Workers’ comp covers any injuries employees sustain on the job. If the company doesn’t have workers’ comp, you could be responsible if anyone gets injured!

State and local licensing

Licensing requirements vary by city and state. Make sure your tree service company holds all the required paperwork to do tree work. Ask for written proof. Any reputable company will be happy to provide it upon request.

Safety procedures

Any job that involves climbing is more dangerous than others, and tree service pros work with heavy branches, chainsaws, and other elements that can bump up that factor even higher. Ask your pro what procedures they use to ensure the safety of both their crew and your property.

Certification