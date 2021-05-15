Ask Angi: How should I stain and seal my deck?

Your deck represents a sizable investment in your home, so regular maintenance is essential to keep it in good repair. If your deck is made from composite materials, it should last decades with basic cleaning, but if your deck is built from wood, it needs to be stained and sealed every few years for optimal long-term performance.

Even the best-quality stain and sealant will eventually wear away under outdoor conditions, and once sealant wears away, your wood is at the mercy of the elements. Resealing solves this problem and, as a bonus, re-staining can make it look like new!

In most cases, this should be performed every two to four years. If you live in a humid climate or an area with heavy rainfall, you might want to consider doing it annually.

You can stain and seal the deck yourself or hire a pro. If you go with a pro, the average cost to stain a deck is around $875. If you decide to DIY, follow these steps to stain your deck for summer:

Inspect and thoroughly sweep the deck so you have a clear surface. For best results, deep clean it with a mixture of bleach and warm water.