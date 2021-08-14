Ask Angi: How to control humidity in your home

The old saying “it’s not the heat, it’s the humidity” has a lot of truth to it. In recent weeks, many people ranging from Olympians to those living under the heat dome have had to deal with a lot of heat and humidity combined.

Fortunately, humidity is not entirely out of your control. The most comfortable home is one that’s balanced in a variety of elements. Humidity can upset that delicate balance by being too low or too high. A humidity level of about 45% is ideal. You don’t want it higher than 50% or lower than 30%.

Problems caused by humidity

High humidity tends to be a big problem in newer homes. More recently built homes have a tightly sealed interior envelope, which tends to keep the humidity inside. If it causes condensation, you’ll get moisture buildup around the house, including behind walls and ceilings. Too much humidity promotes the growth of fungus and mold.

Low humidity, meanwhile, can cause cracks in wood floors and damage electrical equipment. You can develop dry skin and susceptibility to cold and flu germs.