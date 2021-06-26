Ask Angi: Is a fire pit a good idea for my backyard?

A fire pit is a perfect addition to your backyard for gatherings after dark. After all, the bright glow and the warm crackling of the fire is the ideal backdrop for a lovely evening’s entertainment. They’ll bring beauty to your outdoor space and perhaps make your home more attractive when it comes time to sell.

You can build the pit yourself or hire a professional to do the work. A DIY fire pit kit usually costs between $200 and $400. This will include stones or pavers to build the structure, a steel ring the frames the interior, and lava rocks to line the floor. A prefab fire pit is usually the least expensive option, and it’s easier and faster to assemble. However, they don’t tend to last as long as custom-built fire pits, and you don’t have a lot of options to customize.

If you hire a landscaping professional to construct a fire pit, the cost will average around $700, although high-end pits will set you back more than $1,000.