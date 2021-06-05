Ask Angi: Is a home inspection still important?

In today’s red-hot housing market, some buyers are offering to skip the home inspection to make their offer more attractive. And with so much competition, some sellers are even asking buyers to do so.

With many buyers chasing after fewer homes, it might be tempting to skip this step to become the winning bid. But you could pay a big price for that oversight, and an inspection is usually worth the risk of losing of losing the house to avoid potential financial and structural nightmares after close.

A home inspector is valuable because of their impartiality. Since they’re not selling you repairs and have no financial interest in the sale, they won’t have ulterior motives and can give you an honest evaluation of what you’re buying. If they identify issues and you still buy the property, the report will provide valuable insight into what problems you need to prioritize once you take possession. That inspection might identify a repair that, if dealt with right away, is relatively minor, but that could cost thousands if you wait to address it. You may also be able to negotiate payment responsibilities with the seller if the inspector finds a major concern.