Ask Angi: Preparing for return to school

Whether you’re reorganizing your empty nest around one of your children going off to college, or prepping for primary school to start up again, here are some tips to keep your home organized through the chaos!

1. Prep ahead of time:

The weeks leading up to and immediately following the beginning of the school year are a great time for a yearly purging-and-organizing run. Taking stock of your items and space puts you in the right mental space to organize.

– Clear out clothing and items that people have outgrown. Hand down what you can to younger children or relatives. Donate items that are still in good condition.

– Think ahead when shopping for clothing. Summer clothing in August and September will be going on sale as the season comes to an end, so it’s a good time to get ready for 2022.

– Sort through garages, closets and your kitchen. Although you might not think of this time of year as ideal for organizing, it’s perfect timing to go through these areas, purge what’s not needed, and increase space.

2. Establish a home command center: