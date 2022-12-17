Ask Angi: What are some holiday cleanup jobs?

Before long, you’ll have eaten the food, unwrapped the gifts, given thanks, and sent the family and friends on their way home. When the busy season ends, it’s time to look around, take a deep breath, and return the house to its pre-holiday arrangement. Here are six pros who can help clean up after the celebration ends.

Housecleaning

Average cost: $30-$50 per hour

Cleaning up after the family leaves involves more than just picking up leftover wrapping paper and taking out the tree. You’ll need to wash all those extra linens used by guests who stay with you while you celebrate. The bathrooms will need some work to take care of the excess use by your loved ones.

Now is also an excellent time to give the kitchen a deep cleaning. Get rid of leftovers so they don’t become science experiments at the back of your fridge. Give the counters and floors a good scrubbing.

Hiring a cleaning service can help with these chores. A cleaning pro can help restore your house to its pre-holiday orderliness and save you the energy you might not have after a busy holiday season.

Window cleaning

Average cost: $220

Windows, especially on doors, can acquire a lot of handprints (or noseprints if furry family members come to visit). Cleaning the windows will help remove the prints and let in more of the wintertime sunlight. Hire a window cleaning service to help you with this task, especially if you have windows that are hard to reach.

Yard cleanup

Average cost: $150-$200 per acre

Between cars parked in the yard (hey, parking is at a premium in some places!), children building snow forts and snow people, and general foot traffic, your yard can see some extra action during the winter holiday season. Call a professional to help with any cleanup your lawn might need, especially if the season is warmer (or rainier) than usual.

Decluttering

Average cost: $55-$100 per hour

According to the Cleveland Clinic, removing clutter helps reduce stress, especially the type you can feel during the holidays (let’s face it — we’re all busy during this time of year). While you take down decorations, think about ways to store them better and make room for your new gifts. If you’re struggling with how to arrange places for your recently acquired loot, hire a professional organizer to help you. Don’t forget to make a pile to donate as you clear out the old and make way for the new.

Whether you have a large family or work gathering or a small celebration with a few friends, take the time to put your home back into its usual order after the holidays.

Upholstery and carpet cleaning

Upholstery average cost: $170

Carpet average cost: $180

Your couches and chairs see a lot of traffic and use during the holidays. Between crumbs falling into crevices and potentially staining spills, upholstery can take a lot of abuse during the festivities. Your carpets and floors also see a lot of traction, especially if the weather is particularly wet or muddy. A professional carpet and floor cleaner can help you clear out those holiday messes on your chairs and your rugs.

