Ask Angi: What are the most important late-spring home maintenance tasks?

Ready to get your hands dirty? Now that winter is behind us and summer is on the horizon, it’s time to get your home and exterior ready for the winter months. Whether it’s doing a little spring cleaning, home maintenance or landscaping, follow this handy guide to spruce up your property before temperatures really start to go up.

1. Take care of your lawn

Prepare your lawn and landscaping by cleaning up the lawn, flower and garden beds. Take care to get rid of all debris and prune any dead hedges, plants or branches. Consider hiring a pro to aerate your lawn, which allows plants room to breathe and roots to grow deeper.

2. Check your roof

Maintaining your roof throughout the year can help prevent damage or expensive repairs, but spring can still cause significant water damage. Ice damming during winter can cause water to back up under shingles, and this will only increase during spring showers. If you see or suspect damage to your roof, contact a reputable roofing company to perform an inspection as soon as possible. If you have problems, contact your insurance company to learn what and how much they’ll cover.

3. Inspect your deck