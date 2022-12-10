Ask Angi: What are winter rooftop risks?

Your roof is one of the most highly visible and important elements of your home. It works every hour of every day to protect your home from the elements, including heat, driving wind and snow. It’s easy to think of your roof as a stalwart defender, but roof maintenance is critical. Once that steadfast defense cracks, you can find yourself in a world of trouble.

In many parts of the country, cold months provide roofs with their greatest test, and most repairs run around $1,000. Some of the most likely issues you’ll face in winter:

Roof leak

A leaky roof needs to be addressed by a professional and fixed right away. Not only do leaks quickly cause structural roof damage, they’ll damage whatever is unlucky enough to be underneath. Call a pro as quickly as possible, remove all items from underneath the leak and place buckets to catch the water, and use photo and video to document the damage.

Tree limb damage

High winds, winter storms and snow buildup can break overhanging limbs and hit your roof. If this happens, no matter what time of day or night, cover it with a tarp as swiftly as possible and call a professional. You don’t want to do this work on your own. Be sure to contact your insurance agent right away as well. Your homeowner’s insurance likely covers the damage.

Ice dams

When ice freezes and refreezes on your roof, it can form solid ice dams. These can create damaging roof leaks, mold, and mildew. You can hire a pro to remove these dams, but you’ll pay $300-$600 per hour for the job. Poorly insulated attics often cause ice dams, so make sure your attic is properly ventilated and insulated.

If you haven’t had your gutters cleaned yet this season, hire a professional gutter cleaner before the freezing days arrive. Clogged-up gutters are another major cause of rooftop ice dams, as well as large icicles that post a danger to your gutters and anyone beneath them.

Repair or replace?

Deciding to replace your roof is a tricky decision. Don’t wait until your old roof starts leaking. By the time you notice a leak, structural damage has already occurred. You’ll have more extensive work to do, and you’ll pay accordingly. Hire a qualified roof inspector if any of these warning signs appear:

— How old is the roof? Many roofs last 20 to 25 years or longer, depending on material. If you don’t know how old it is, consider having it inspected by a pro.

— What does the roof look like? Check for irregularities in shingle lines. A sag indicates rotting sheathing. Pay close attention to valleys, where rain and snow flow to gutters.

— Do you see asphalt granules in the gutter? If so, that’s a sure sign your shingles are breaking down.

— Does the flashing around chimneys, vents or skylights show damage like being rusted or eroded?

— What does the attic look like? Check for evidence of leaks or moisture, preferably during rain.

