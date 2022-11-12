Ask Angi: What flooring type should I install?

Flooring is easy to forget for all the same reasons it's essential. It's always there, it's the part of your house you probably touch the most, and you don't look at it very often. But high-quality flooring can make the difference between a "pretty good" room and an outstanding one.

Here are six of the most popular flooring material options and what benefits they can bring to your home.

Luxury vinyl

“Luxury vinyl is possibly the most significant development in flooring in the past decade,” says Angi Interior Home Expert Rachel Zepernick. “It was considered a secondary option for a long time, but developments in technology have made luxury vinyl tiles or planks into popular options.”

Luxury vinyl is available in many colors and designs, and can be installed relatively quickly. LV is durable and resistant to scratches, making it an excellent choice for families with children or pets or any high-traffic area. It tends to absorb sound, too. With proper care, luxury vinyl flooring can last decades.

Hardwood

Wood can be one of the most expensive flooring types, but it brings many benefits. These floors don't need much maintenance, and when they get worn out over time, refinishing makes them look good as new. If well-maintained, hardwood flooring can last up to 100 years. Furthermore, hardwood comes in a wide variety of colors and designs to match almost any aesthetic.

“Hardwood is an elegant and traditional material, so it's still one of the most popular flooring types, with a high return on investment,” Zepernick says. “They also deliver a luxury look that nearly no other flooring type can match.”

Ceramic tile

Ceramic tile gives a very solid surface and minimalist, modern look that's ideal for kitchens and bathrooms. The tiles are very strong and easy to clean. They're very allergy-friendly since they're less likely to collect pollen, dust or bacteria.

Ceramic tile prices vary widely. The most basic glazed ceramic tiles might cost about $1 per square foot, while porcelain, marble and granite tiles cost double that. For high-end tiles such as mosaic, glass, or metal, you may pay as much as $25 per square foot. Because ceramic tiles are labor-intensive, you'll pay more for installation.

Bamboo

Bamboo grows rapidly in a wide variety of climates. This makes it one of the most sustainable choices on the market, since bamboo is a grass that regenerates faster than hardwood trees.

Floors made from bamboo have low maintenance needs, and they're moisture resistant. Since bamboo floors are delivered pre-finished, they're easy to install.

“Bamboo's biggest drawback is that while durable in the long term, it can scratch easily,” Zepernick says. “While bamboo manufacturers are expanding the variety of looks available, bamboo still has a distinct appearance that might not necessarily fit your decor.”

Cork

Cork flooring is made from the bark of cork oak trees. Like bamboo, it's one of the most environmentally friendly options you can choose for your floors.

This material brings many advantages in addition to sustainability. Cork floors are slightly soft and naturally soundproof, and they maintain heat well. You won't hop out of bed and put your feet on cold hardwood with cork floors. It boasts an excellent lifespan and can last for 30 or 40 years with proper maintenance.

Cork does have its downsides. It's durable, but not as much as other materials. Pets and heavy furniture can easily cause significant damage to the floor. It also needs to be sealed every few years because it tends to absorb liquids. Direct sunlight can discolor cork over time as well.

Engineered hardwood

Engineered hardwood combines plywood with a hardwood layer at the top and a clear acrylic finish. Engineered flooring is also much easier to install than hardwood, thus costing less for labor. The protective acrylic layer helps prevent stains and makes cleaning a breeze.

“Engineered wood brings together the best aspects of multiple wood types,” Zepernick says. “It tends to be less expensive than hardwood but delivers a similar look with great durability.”

However, while durable, it can still dent, scratch or gouge. And you can't repair or refinish engineered hardwood planks. You can only replace those areas.

