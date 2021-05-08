Ask Angi: What goes into an air conditioning inspection?

A good inspector will usually also take a look at the part of your system that’s not going to be in use in the coming months. If you’re moving from a cold winter into the summer months, that check over of your heating system during an AC inspection could find red flags to address before they turn into real problems.

If your system seems to be working fine but your technician suggests expensive repairs or even replacing the system, don’t hesitate to get a second or even third opinion before authorizing work to be done. Most air conditioners should last at least 15 years with proper maintenance.

You can also take several simple steps on your own to maintain your units between inspections. Take a look at your outside unit and make sure no objects or vegetation are getting in the way. If there are, clear them out so your unit has unblocked access to fresh air. Use a hose to spray off the coils at a 45-degree angle to remove debris in the fins. On the interior, make sure the area around your unit is clear so the technician has full access. And of course, the single best thing you can do for your HVAC systems is to keep your filter up to date. Check the manufacturer recommendations and set alerts on your calendar to make sure you’re reminded to replace it.