Ask Angi: What goes into yard leveling?

The average resloping job costs about $2,000, with most jobs ranging between $1,000 and $3,000. Landscaping labor typically falls between $50 and $100 per hour. The required fill dirt costs about $15 per cubic yard, though this will vary based on location. The more complex the job and the more dirt required, the more it’s likely to cost.

Licensing requirements for this kind of work vary widely by locale, so make sure your contractor holds the proper licensing, bonding and insurance for your job. This is particularly important for bigger jobs using heavy machinery, which sometimes require special licenses.

One additional consideration to keep in mind is this type of yardwork almost always overlaps utility lines. Your contractor should contact the appropriate authorities to mark utility lines. You can request this yourself by calling 811 or going to your state’s 811 website. It’s best to do this several days before you expect work to be done.

When hiring your pro, make sure they have a plan to make the new slope or grade as stable as possible. Moving around dirt can create an erosion risk, but a good contractor will prepare a solid foundation for sod or seed and work with you to create a plan to keep your new level intact.