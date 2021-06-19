Ask Angi: What should I do after a flood?

Whether it’s caused by a late spring rain, a broken water main or a backup from some other cause entirely, a flood in your house can be destructive and expensive to repair. How you react immediately following a flood is critical. The steps you take in the minutes and hours after the water starts flowing can make a big difference in hassle, cost and personal safety. Here are some steps to take as quickly as possible to minimize the damage, the cost and the headaches.

1. Shut off your utilities.

Regardless of the cause of flooding in your home, additional water can only make it worse. If it’s safe, shut off your water so there’s no risk of it adding to the flood. Also, remember that water and electricity are a dangerous mix, and any contact between your system and the water can be dangerous for everyone. Shut off your electricity and call an electrician to help you determine the steps necessary to safely reenter the house.

2. Call your insurance company.