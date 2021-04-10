Ask Angi: What should I look for in a housecleaning service?

With the advent of spring after a long and difficult winter, it’s time to think about a deep housecleaning. You can certainly handle it yourself, but by hiring a professional cleaner, you’re giving back to yourself the gift of time to spend on family, friends, hobbies — anything other than scrubbing every inch of your home!

One of your first decisions when hiring a cleaning pro is whether to go with a company or a solo cleaner. Each comes with their own pros and cons.

Cleaning companies tend to charge more for their services, but they also may provide more thorough customer support if something isn’t done to your satisfaction. Solo cleaners, on the other hand, often cost less and can be just as good – if not better – than large companies. They also tend to get to know your home better since the same person is coming ever time. However, unless they’re part of a network, there’s little recourse if you’re not happy with their work, they have to reschedule or cancel a session, or they shut down their operation.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, you can also look into online services that enable you to purchase and schedule your cleanings without any face-to-face contact.