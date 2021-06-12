Ask Angi: What summer projects should I plan ahead for?

While you’re at it, inspect your deck for extruding nails, broken boards or loose railing, and look for loose or damaged panels in your fencing. Fixing these problems now will help avoid more extensive repairs in the future.

Repair or replace siding: $300-$1,300 to repair; $5,000-$16,000 to replace

Examine your siding to see if any of it has loosened or started to rot. Fixing damaged siding as quickly as possible will help keep moisture from turning into mold.

If you’re thinking about completely replacing your siding, summer is the best time to bring in a local pro to give your home a face-lift.

Power washing: $200-$400

Power washing offers a great way to quickly blast dirt and grime from exterior surfaces, such as your house, driveways, siding and decks.

Sometimes the term “power wash” is used interchangeably with “pressure wash,” but they’re not quite the same thing. They use similar equipment, but power washing tools also heat the water to loosen up dirt or grease, making them more powerful and more dangerous. Given their power and risk, it’s best to talk to a pro to keep from hurting gentle surfaces — or yourself.

Driveway/sidewalk repair: $800-$2,600