Ask Angie's List: Am I doing laundry the right way?

Laundry is one of those deceptively simple household chores: Clothes travel from hamper to machine and back again in a repetitive cycle that runs on autopilot. But there's more to doing laundry than separating colors and fluffing the load you forgot about in the dryer. These are a few ways to do the wash effectively without turning the chore into a complete drag.

Thoughtfully separate

Separating clothes by color is one of those necessary evils that keep whites bright and colors from bleeding into other fabrics. There's another dimension to this process: Picking out the truly dirty from the lightly soiled and the clothes in-between. It's standard procedure for companies who work in hospitality - after all, you wouldn't want the towel at your hotel to have stains from the dining room on it. Why shouldn't you employ the same tactic at home? Before you throw the next load in, take an extra look at how grimy things really are, and sort things accordingly.

Pretreat stains