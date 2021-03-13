Ask Angie’s List: Are gutter guards worth it?

Gutter guards are potent tools to keep your gutters clean. You can choose from several different options, but all gutter guards fulfill the same basic purpose: blocking debris from entering your gutters while allowing water to still drain freely from your roof.

That said, there’s no such thing as a completely maintenance-free gutter system. A good cover will minimize debris, but smaller particles can still make their way through. You should still get your covered gutters professionally cleaned at least once every two years — more often, if you have large trees nearby.

If you have gutter guards, don’t let them make you complacent. Keep an eye on your gutters during heavy rainfall and make sure everything goes down the spouts and not over the edges. If you don’t pay attention to gutters, you can find yourself with a damaged roof, fascia or basement.

You can install gutter guards yourself if you’re so inclined, but experts recommend hiring a professional for this work. You’ll want your gutters to be cleaned at the same time guards are installed, to provide a good baseline for the future.