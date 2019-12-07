Ask Angie's List: How can I boost productivity in my home office?

Working remotely has its perks, but it can also present unique challenges to stay on task and move full steam ahead. If you feel held back from reaching your potential on the job, consider upgrading hidden components of your home office to increase productivity and put your best foot forward.

Plants

Fresh foliage does more than brighten things up in your workspace. In addition to oxygenating the air, multiple studies have found that natural additions to a room positively impact mood, increase self-esteem and boost productivity. If you already have a few plants here and there, take it a step further by installing a green wall. A handyman or carpenter can safely attach the fixture to weight-bearing studs; all you have to supply is a green thumb.

Conceal clutter

Few of us work best in "organized chaos." In fact, a messy workspace can devastate productivity. Multiple studies and data points suggest that disorganized desks and office spaces are the source of distraction and hours of searching for mishandled documents and lost information. Sometimes, this disorganization is digital. A professional organizer can help you clean up your work station whether it's on the computer or all over the floor.

Install new flooring