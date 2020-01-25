Ask Angie's List: How can I brighten my home in winter?

Apply a fresh coat of paint

The color of a room can influence us in ways we barely consider, including our emotions, our perceptions and even our appetite. Experts have studied the psychology of colors for years - use the information to your advantage! Open a room with an off-white or eggshell color; add accents of a mood-booster like yellow or cobalt blue to your kitchen. Interior painting costs $2 to $6 per square foot, via Angie's List Pricing Guide.

Upgrade your laundry room

The laundry room doesn't have to be a cyclone of dirty clothes, missing socks and dryer lint. It's the perfect place to experiment with uplifting design elements, including patterned flooring, textured wallpapers and boldly colored paint. These days, wallpaper is much easier to apply and remove than it used to be (there are even some solid peel-and-stick options), so your drywall won't be destroyed in the process. You can find endless inspiration online for the perfect way to lighten up wash day.

Install a gallery wall