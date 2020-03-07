Ask Angie's List: How can I clean the air in my home?

Whether you live in an expansive estate or a cozy cottage, there are proactive ways to ensure the air in your home stays healthy year-round. Here's a look at how to recognize and address common indoor air pollutants.

Tackle mold head-on

A leaky window, a drip beneath the sink or a humid climate can all trigger a mold problem in your house, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). It's common for people to have an allergic reaction to mold, and it can also harm your pets. If you want clean air, you'll need a pro's help to clear out the mold - and fix the water problems - so the harmful fungus can't come back.

Install a carbon monoxide detector

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that can poison the air in your home. Because it's deadly in high concentrations, it's important to install a carbon monoxide detector - particularly if you have gas-powered appliances. If you already have one, test it regularly to make sure it's in good working order. If the alarm sounds, it means improper ventilation or a leak has created a build-up of carbon monoxide in your house. Remove people and pets from your property immediately, then call local authorities for next steps.

Test for radon gas