Ask Angie's List: How can I get my kids more involved in housework?

As we're all spending more time at home, we're adjusting to a new way of life and developing new routines. And if you have kids at home, you may be thinking of ways to create more structure in their days. Involving your family in housework is a way to use this time to teach valuable life skills and encourage teamwork - and to keep your home tidy and organized.

Tackle dirty dishes head-on.

More meals at home means more dishes to clean. Depending on the age of your children, they may already know how to rinse their plates, place them in the dishwasher and run the cycle. If not, now is a chance to learn. You can also teach your children to clear and wipe down the table and countertops. And, having them help to hand-wash, dry and put away dishes can emphasize the upsides of working together as well.

Take chores outside.

As we're heading into spring, make some time for fresh air and move housework outside. Older children can assist with more complex jobs, like mowing the lawn or trimming bushes and hedges. And younger children can help with watering the garden, weeding or repotting plants. You can also teach your kids about how to stay safe while working outside, highlighting the importance of simple things like applying sunscreen and staying hydrated.

Organize and donate.