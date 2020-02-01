Ask Angie's List: How can I improve the lighting in my home?

Lighting is an important, yet often overlooked, design element that can impact the look and feel of your home. Fortunately, it's also one of the easiest to update! Whether you're looking to add ambiance and task lighting - or simply to swap out a few outdated fixtures - these ideas will help to inspire lighting upgrades in every room.

Living room: Apart from the kitchen, there's perhaps nowhere else in your home more highly trafficked than the living room, and none more versatile. It's a place to entertain loved ones, relax with popcorn and a movie or take a well-deserved nap. Each of these activities calls to mind a different type of lighting: Table lamps near seating areas can layer nicely with a hanging fixture or two, like a chandelier or pendant lighting. To highlight the natural architecture of a room, consider cove lighting or strategically placed recessed lighting.

Dining room: A stunning chandelier or sophisticated pendant can make for an engaging focal point in your dining room. And additional lighting, such as recessed lighting and sconces, can add layering to fill out the room. Installing dimmers will allow you to set the mood for any type of meal, from holiday gatherings to a romantic evening for two.