Ask Angie's List: How can I make my home more pet-friendly?

Dogs and cats are treasured members of the family who demand more than just love and affection. Vet visits, shredded toys and carpet steaming are likely as much of a part of your life as your pet is. Don't banish your best friend to the backyard or force your pet to release pent-up energy in unhealthy ways. These relatively simple renovations can improve life for Fido - and for you.

Change your flooring

Whether you're planning on getting a kitten, or your dog is getting up there in years, the right pet-friendly flooring can make a world of difference for your pet at any age. Lingering smells, permanent stains and ruined hardwood don't have to be inevitable. Tile and stone flooring are water- and stain-resistant, as well as simple to clean. Strand woven bamboo flooring is also a scratch- and stain-resistant option, in addition to being sustainable. For something easier on your budget, luxury vinyl is also a durable option to fight against stains, scratches and dents. Homeowners report paying between $787 and $2,624 to install vinyl and linoleum, according to the Angie's List Pricing Guide.

Craft a play place