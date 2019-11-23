Ask Angie's List: How can I prepare for a home emergency?

Venomous snakes in the woodpile, water pooling in the drywall - whether you live in an area prone to natural disasters or you're just planning to take a long holiday vacation, it's vital to know exactly how to prepare for different worst-case scenarios. After all, staying informed could mean the difference between paying a few hundred dollars and several thousand for home repairs.

Burst pipes

A pipe doesn't have to freeze to burst - old, decaying pipes or plumbing clogs can also cause a rupture. No matter the cause, the damage to your property can be catastrophic if a breach does occur, so make sure you know exactly where to find your emergency water shutoff if you suspect or see a major problem. Remember that timing is everything: Calling a plumber to fix the problem before a pipe bursts will run you $150-$350 on average for the work. But for burst pipes, homeowners report paying between $1,000 and $4,000 in water damage cleanup and repair fees, according to the Angie's List Pricing Guide. Maintain your plumbing, know where your emergency water shutoff is, and have a pro's number on hand to solve the issue ASAP.

Electrical emergencies