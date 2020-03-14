Ask Angie's List: How can I prepare my pet for spring storms?

In all our efforts to prepare our homes for spring - clearing the gutters, inspecting the roof and trimming the trees - it's easy to overlook the fact that our pets can use a little preparation too, especially where spring storms are concerned. As you gear up your house for the season, consider these tips to ensure that your furry friends can weather any stress that comes their way.

Create a pleasant place for your pet

You can't control the forecast, but you can control the environment inside your home. Draw your curtains and act calm when rain starts lashing the windows. If sound frightens your pet, consider windows or window treatments that help prevent noise. Severe weather is also less likely to damage thicker windows.

Inside the home, play calming sounds or music to relax your pet, but don't turn up the volume too loud, as this can raise the anxiety in the room. Keep your dog from becoming destructive by placing him in a comfortable crate. It's also possible to convert any space you have – whether it's under your stairs or in your mudroom – into a safe place for your animal during storm. Fill these areas with comfort items like bedding, blankets and toys.

Get a microchip