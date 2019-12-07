Ask Angie's List: How can I prevent a fire during the holidays?

Sweep the chimney

Nothing adds ambiance to a room quite like a roaring fire. But before you gather round the hearth, consider an inspection from a professional chimney sweep, especially if it's been a few years. Unclean chimneys are a major cause of house fires, says the National Fire Protection Agency, so it's best not to brush off the job - or to try and do it yourself - unless you're very familiar with the process. Homeowners pay an average of $245 for a chimney sweep, according to the Angie's List Pricing Guide.

Clean dryer vents

Is it taking longer for your clothes to dry in every cycle? Does your laundry room seem suddenly, excessively hot? These are symptoms of a clogged dryer vent, which is a serious fire hazard. Familiarize yourself with the other signs of build-up and call in a professional to inspect your vents. The average national cost of this service is $130, homeowners report via the Angie's List Pricing Guide, which is well worth the peace of mind and preservation of property the clean-up provides.

