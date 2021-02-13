Ask Angie’s List: How can I prevent indoor rodent invasions?

Rats and mice are mammals, which means they like to find cozy warm places to build their nests and birth and raise their young. They usually create comfortable burrows outdoors, but cold temperatures drive them to find solace in warmer areas. Your home makes an attractive residence if they can get in, and they’re likely to prefer it as a permanent home if they can.

The best way to deal with rodent problems is to prevent them from ever getting inside in the first place. However, that can be easier said than done. Rats and mice possess flexible bone structures that allow them to squeeze into incredibly small cracks and crevices. Rats can maneuver through a hole the size of a quarter, and mice can often get through holes no wider than a pencil! Pipes, power outlets, garage doors, foundation cracks, siding and roofing all offer ideal entry spaces for pests. Carefully inspect your exterior, fill cracks and plug up openings as tightly as possible.

You can also head off furry visitors by carefully protecting your food supply and waste. Mice will try to get into boxes of food such as cereal and rice, while rats will gravitate toward trash. You can minimize this by not leaving food out in the open, and storing food in glass or metal jars rather than cardboard or plastic boxes. Take trash out promptly and make sure the lid on the can is secured.