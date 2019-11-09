Ask Angie's List: How can I refresh my home without breaking the bank?

Upgrade your hardware

Something as simple as changing out your cabinet hardware and door knobs can make a big impact - and usually for under $100 or so, depending on the number of cabinets and doors you're working with and the hardware you choose. The best part? You can complete most hardware upgrades on your own!

Get rid of clutter

Clutter can quickly turn an ideal home into a stressful and messy space. To beat the chaos, clean out your closets and drawers and keep only essential belongings. If you don't have enough room for storage, or if you feel overwhelmed by the project, consider consulting an organizational expert. They'll know how to best utilize your space no matter the size. You can typically expect to pay between $250 and $750 for their help. But many homeowners consider it well worth the cost. And once your home is tidied up, it will feel brand-new.

Power wash exterior surfaces