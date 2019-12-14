Ask Angie's List: How can I save money with energy-efficient home upgrades?

A low-flow showerhead is a simple energy hack that can lower your water consumption by as much as 40% - and help you save on your bill. Even though an eco-friendly showerhead uses less water, there are models that maximize flow so you don't have to suffer through a low-pressure rinse. If you need help swapping out shower heads, call in a local plumber.

Hire an energy auditor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Most energy-efficient improvements add value to your home in addition to saving you money on your utility bill. But if you're unsure about where to start, or would like to know precisely how much gas and electricity your house uses (and how to make it more cost-effective), a home energy assessment can answer those questions for you. There might be problems you aren't even aware of - and fixing them can save you thousands. Homeowners report paying between $205-$650 for a home energy audit, according to the Angie's List Pricing Guide.

Invest in insulation

Imagine your heating and cooling costs slashed by 15%. That is the type of savings you can expect when you air seal your home and add insulation to problem areas throughout it, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Factors that influence overall savings include location and construction style of your home, with some homeowners cutting 20% off their yearly utility bill.