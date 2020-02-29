Ask Angie's List: How do I get rid of bad smells in my house?

Foul smells aren't just unpleasant. They can also signal unhealthy conditions, making it important to find and remove the source as soon as possible. Whether your furry friends are wreaking havoc on your carpets or you're catching a whiff of something musty and new, different odors can indicate whether you should sterilize things yourself or call in a professional.

1. Rinse your dishwasher

Eliminate odors and give your dishes an extra sparkle with a machine refresh. First, remove any food particles you can see in the bottom of your dishwasher. Then run white vinegar and baking soda through a high-heat cycle with nothing else inside. Still having issues? There could be a problem with the mechanics or the drain hose.

2. Inspect your carpets

Funk you can't quite place? The culprit might lay beneath your feet. Even if you regularly clean your carpets, multiple factors - including age, pets or cigarette smoke - can build up over time and let off an unpleasant odor. Professional carpet cleaning can lift stubborn stains, but you may need partial or full replacement if a deep shampoo doesn't knock out the issue.

3. Examine your washing machine