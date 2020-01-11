Ask Angie's List: How much does interior painting cost?

A fresh coat of paint can go a long way in transforming your space - and what better time to start than heading into a new year? Here's what you need to know to set your budget and complete a job well done.

Getting started

Painting the interior of a 2,000-square-foot house costs between $1,900 and $7,800, according to the Angie's List Pricing Guide. Wall height, designer paint and regional differences all play into the final price point, so be sure to communicate with your painting pro about your budget.

If extensive prep work needs to be done, like sanding or drywall repairs, find out up front how much extra this will cost - and whether or not your pro is equipped to handle the issue. If you need extra help from a handyman, you can typically expect to pay between $60 and $65 an hour.

Paint

A single gallon of paint will cover around 350 square feet in one coat, and how many coats you need will depend on factors including the existing color and of the wall and the new color you're painting.