Ask Angie's List: How much does it cost to hire a cleaning service?

There's nothing quite like coming home to a clean house - especially when there's little time to do the job yourself. The good news is hiring a professional housecleaner may be more a lot more affordable than you think. And the time and stress it saves can make it worth every penny!

Here's a look at what you can expect to pay for house cleaning services and what's typically included in the cost.

How much do cleaning services charge?

Professional house cleaners set cleaning prices in a variety of ways. They might charge by the hour, the square footage of your home, the number of rooms to clean or the number of cleaners sent out for the job. An hourly rate is the most common and ranges from $25 to $90, depending on the frequency of service, your pro's experience level and the type of services you need.

When it comes to frequency, a "first clean" or "one-time clean" often costs more than regular services. That's because cleaners need to determine how long they'll spend in a home and see whether any rooms need extra work - for example a family bathroom or large play area. Cleaners will also typically spend extra time on a first visit prepping your home for more regular cleanings.