Ask Angie's List: How much does it cost to hire a cleaning service?

There's nothing quite like coming home to a clean house - especially when there's little time to do the job yourself. The good news is hiring a professional housecleaner may be more a lot more affordable than you think. And the time and stress it saves can make it worth every penny!
Here's a look at what you can expect to pay for house cleaning services and what's typically included in the cost.
How much do cleaning services charge?
Professional house cleaners set cleaning prices in a variety of ways. They might charge by the hour, the square footage of your home, the number of rooms to clean or the number of cleaners sent out for the job. An hourly rate is the most common and ranges from $25 to $90, depending on the frequency of service, your pro's experience level and the type of services you need.
When it comes to frequency, a "first clean" or "one-time clean" often costs more than regular services. That's because cleaners need to determine how long they'll spend in a home and see whether any rooms need extra work - for example a family bathroom or large play area. Cleaners will also typically spend extra time on a first visit prepping your home for more regular cleanings.
On the other hand, the more times a house cleaner comes in a month, the lower the price is likely to be per visit. This is often a matter of $5 to $10 per clean. Some cleaners will also offer a discount if you pay for multiple visits up front or sign a long-term contract.
What's included in a cleaning?
While there's no true "standard" set of cleaning services, most house cleaners will include basic tasks like vacuuming, dusting, general kitchen and bathroom cleaning, and tidying up. Once they've run through their own standard list, they'll tackle specific client requests. For example, you might request that they clean blinds, tough soap scum, ovens, carpets, windows, walls, refrigerators and other elements.
These services might cost more, or the cleaner might simply calculate the hours into your total. Keep in mind that each house cleaner or company will offer different services and may not offer extras like carpet or upholstery cleaning.
Then, there's deep cleaning services. These services can help you get your home in shape for visitors or just give you a clean slate to start fresh. Most people get deep cleanings once or twice a year. They cost an average of $100 to $300 per visit, depending on the size of your home. Other similar services include move-out and move-in cleanings, which typically range up to and over $400.
Additional considerations
Your home is unique to you, and that means your mess is equally unique. If you have pets and children, for instance, the hours and depth of your cleaning will be much different from those for a one-person, no-pet household. Also, keep in mind that some professional house cleaners bring products and tools with them, while others prefer the client to provide supplies.
Take these factors and your unique needs into account as you ask for quotes and interview pros for your house cleaning services. Hiring a cleaning service can offer many benefits; which service is best for you will depend on your preference and comfort level.
Angie's List is a trusted provider of local consumer reviews and an online marketplace of services from top-rated providers.
