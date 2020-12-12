Ask Angie’s List: Is radiant heating right for me?

Imagine stepping out of your bed or from the shower onto a warm floor that continuously, invisibly and quietly generates comfortable heat for your home. That’s far from a dream — radiant floor heating systems can make that a reality.

Radiant floor heating is one of the oldest methods of home heating. The concept goes back as far as ancient Rome, and is a common technique used around the world today. And in America, it has caught on quite a bit in recent years.

Radiant heat systems use fluid running through pipes buried beneath flooring to heat objects in the room, as opposed to heating the air as conventional forced air systems, like gas furnaces do. Because that heat isn’t lost through the air, but instead stays with the objects being heated, the result is more efficient heating. And since heat rises, you get the most effective heat when it starts from the floor and moves upwards.

These systems bring many major benefits, as they are comfortable, efficient, unobtrusive and quiet. Not only will your heating energy costs go down, but the minimal moving parts means these systems require little maintenance. They typically last 25 to 30 years — twice as long as a standard furnace.