Ask Angie’s List: What do I need to know about pressure washing my house?

Hiring a power washing service

When you hire for this work, make sure they’re up to date on EPA regulations regarding runoff water and environmentally safe chemicals. The EPA can hold a property owner responsible if cleaning chemicals are allowed to discharge into the drainage system.

Ask if they have experience with your type of house. Some power washers add chemicals to the spray to clean more effectively. You want to be sure they know which chemicals to use and in what quantity for your specific job. Some companies use biodegradable solutions that won’t damage plants or soil and don’t leave behind a residue. The specialized chemical knowledge is one big reason it’s wise to hire a pro rather than do it yourself.

Verify that they carry their own insurance to cover any damage to your home that may occur.

Most professionals suggest you avoid power washing siding. Siding is particularly vulnerable to damage, and the vents in most siding can allow water to get caught in between the siding and the home, causing wood rot. This is a case where it’s best to rely on a professional who has the expertise to use the right pressure settings and can identify if your siding is easily damaged.