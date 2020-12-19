Ask Angie’s List: What kind of thermostats can I install?

In recent years, the ubiquitous home thermostat has evolved a great deal, from traditional dials and needles to electronic screens to models that can predict your HVAC needs. While basic models work well for some, more advanced models offer major benefits in terms of both comfort and energy efficiency. Here’s a rundown of the major types and what you can expect to pay for them.

MECHANICAL NON-PROGRAMMABLE THERMOSTATS

Mechanical thermostats are the lowest costing option, averaging between $15 and $30 to install. These are your old-fashioned style that function entirely by turning a dial left or right to select the temperature. This will be your least expensive option, but it also comes with the fewest features. Although mechanical thermostats are very common, they are being phased out of use because they contain mercury.

NON-PROGRAMMABLE ELECTRONIC THERMOSTATS

Non-programmable electronic thermostats cost around $20 to $50 to install. They need to be adjusted manually and have very few other features beyond those offered by a mechanical thermostat. However, they usually feature a digital display that can make it easier to select a specific temperature, and have become very common in homes in the last few decades.

PROGRAMMABLE ELECTRONIC THERMOSTAT